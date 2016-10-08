Quiksilver Pro and Roxy Pro France are On!

Oct 082016
 

screen-shot-2016-10-07-at-2-09-57-pm

Quiksilver Pro and Roxy Pro France are On! Well overnight for us in the US. So here are links to the replay and heat analyzers.

Quiksilver Pro France replay and heat analyzer

Roxy Pro replay and heat analyzer

 

  8 Responses to “Quiksilver Pro and Roxy Pro France are On!”

  1. Will says:
    October 11, 2016 at 8:11 pm

    Nite

  2. George says:
    October 11, 2016 at 8:11 pm

    Good Night

  3. George says:
    October 11, 2016 at 7:08 pm

    Too late for me.
    Dang!

  4. Will says:
    October 11, 2016 at 7:06 pm

    11:30 for dawn patrol I think.

  5. George says:
    October 11, 2016 at 6:36 pm

    What time does it start?

  6. Will_Church says:
    October 11, 2016 at 9:42 am

    Tonight overnight.

  7. George says:
    October 11, 2016 at 9:40 am

    Happens to late for me. I will check the heat analyzers.

  8. Will says:
    October 11, 2016 at 9:38 am

    Super small today in France. Should be On tomorrow!!!

