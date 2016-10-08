Oct 082016
Quiksilver Pro and Roxy Pro France are On! Well overnight for us in the US. So here are links to the replay and heat analyzers.
Quiksilver Pro France replay and heat analyzer
Roxy Pro replay and heat analyzer
Nite
Good Night
Too late for me.
Dang!
11:30 for dawn patrol I think.
What time does it start?
Tonight overnight.
Happens to late for me. I will check the heat analyzers.
Super small today in France. Should be On tomorrow!!!