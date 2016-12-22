Your Turn!

20 years ago I started BOARDZ.COM as a board sports Webzine. There was nothing quite like it at the time. Kind of like a blog before there were blogs, but the site also informed, entertained and sold stuff. Our team was small and we had some great times sharing our bliss for riding. We entertained and informed utilizing the technology of the time.

Somehow the act of riding does something to riders that often brings some level of enlightenment; this resonates across all action sports and healthy lifestyles. Sharing the stoke is core to BOARDZ.COM.

